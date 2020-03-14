Featured Video: How to Fish an Attractor Pattern

In this episode of RIO’s “How To” series, RIO ambassador Phil Rowley talks about how to fish attractor patterns in a lake using sinking lines. Attractor patterns (called “lures” in Europe) are flies that irritate and annoy trout; triggering bites from non-feeding fish. There are plenty of times an angler will get to a stillwater and find fish are not visually, or obviously, feeding, and on days like this, knowing how to fish such attractor flies can turn a bad trip into a very successful day on the water.
Phil talks about why and when you would fish attractor patterns, which retrieves to work with, what gear to use and explains about key fishing tactics like “Fishing The Hang” and “The Washing Line” – two deadly lake fishing techniques.