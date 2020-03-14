Featured Video: How to Fish an Attractor Pattern

In this episode of RIO’s “How To” series, RIO ambassador Phil Rowley talks about how to fish attractor patterns in a lake using sinking lines. Attractor patterns (called “lures” in Europe) are flies that irritate and annoy trout; triggering bites from non-feeding fish. There are plenty of times an angler will get to a stillwater and find fish are not visually, or obviously, feeding, and on days like this, knowing how to fish such attractor flies can turn a bad trip into a very successful day on the water.