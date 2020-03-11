Featured Video | Dry Fly Fishing in Cranbrook, BC

We live and work in one of the most beautiful little corners of the world and are blessed to call these waters home. Special thanks to Fishing BC and Kelly & Karen Laatsch for perfectly showcasing the dry-fly fishery located right in our own backyard!

“We can run our business on the premise that we are dry-fly specialists”, Kelly evokes a level of certainty when he describes the fact that Westslope Cutthroat will often dodge other sub-surface insects to attack a dry fly.

“People travel the world, they come to this river to see the beautiful nature, the Rockies, we are so lucky to have it in our backyard; It’s one of a kind.”

