Fishing small flies to big trout, with Derek Bird

In case you have not yet had the pleasure, the Faceless Fly Fishing & Upland Podcast is a must-listen! Darcy Toner and Timbre Pringle, discuss all things Fly Fishing, Dogs and Upland Hunting with their weekly guest. They have been taking photos and fly fishing together for well over a decade and run Faceless Fly Fishing Media, home for their outdoor photography. Their enthusiasm for fishing is matched by their commitment to protecting the outdoors.

This week, they have interviewed our Founding Editor, Derek Bird. Derek shares some of his favorite patterns, techniques, and tips – like how to see the fly better and get a better chance at hooking up when you can barely see that teeny tiny fly. There’s also some good banter while discussing the premise of his new fly fishing novel.