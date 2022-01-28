Casting Maya | 2022 IF4 Official Selection

Casting Maya tells the story about the world famous Ascension Bay that is located on the peninsula of Yucatan/Mexico. The Sian Ka’an biosphere reservation is know for its richness in gamefish like Tarpon, Permit, Bonefish, Snook and many more. Travel to Punta Allen, a small fishing village also know as “The permit capital of the world“ with the goal of catching a Palometa on the fly.

Filmmaker: Pure Films

Casting Maya is a 2022 Official Selection in the International Fly Fishing Film Festival! Visit flyfilmfest.com for locations, tickets and or book a screening near you!