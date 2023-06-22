Buffet Series | Season 3 Trailer

It’s finally here! Check out this sneak peek at Season 3 of the Buffet Series. This season the stories span the four seasons, Summer, Fall, Winter, and Spring chasing trout and Grayling as well as final episode exploring the salt on the flats of Belize. The first episode will be landing on Fly Fusion Streaming on June 29. Make sure to subscribe today so you will be notified when episodes land!

Make sure to check out the folks at Capture Adventure Media by visiting @gilbertrowley on Instagram – they will be hosting a series of giveaways in conjunction with the launch of Season 3 episodes! Get in on the chance to win a Thomas and Thomas Fly Rod, Lamson Reel, Scientific Anglers Line, Leader, and Tippet Package, $50 Gift Card to Rep Your Water, Rainy’s Fly Assortment, Tactical Fly Fisher Swag Package and 5 One Year Subscriptions to Fly Fusion Magazine!

There will be 9 winners each week for five weeks = 45 WINNERS!