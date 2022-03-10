Buffet Series Season 2 – Giveaway Launch

IT’S GIVEAWAY TIME!

We are so excited about the upcoming launch of season 2 of the Buffet Series so we’re all in on this giveaway! Entering is so easy…

Follow each of the following accounts on Instagram:

@flyfusionmag

@gilbertrowley

@phil_tuttle

@thomasandthomasflyrods

@repyourwater

@tacitcal_flyfisher

@rainysflies

Watch and then comment on the series trailer HERE!

That it! You’re in for a chance to win…. a Thomas & Thomas Zone Fly Rod, Rainy’s Fly Assortment, Fly Fusion Magazine 1 Year Subscription (5 Winners) and Rep Your Water Spring Collection Hat

Enter before Wednesday 11:59pm MST (March 16, 2022)! Winners will be announced in one week, next Thursday March 17th!

And here’s the crazy part… we are doing this same giveaway each time we release a new Buffet video (one each week for the next six weeks)! That gives you six chances to win!