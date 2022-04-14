Buffet Series Season 2 | Salmonfly Buffet

Salmonflies are GIANT bugs, 3-4″ in length, and they live out the majority of their lives as nymphs on the river bottom. However, each year when conditions are just right the crawl out of the water and hatch along the banks of many Western rivers here in the US. This is a hatch that both anglers and fish anticipate all year long! These bugs are big enough to turn the head of every fish in the river. We experienced some of the best dry fly fishing imaginable, and we are excited to share it with you.