Buffet Series Season 2 | Brookie Buffet

Brookie Buffet is the first episode of the second season of the Buffet Series. This episode features Phil Tuttle, Gilbert Rowley, and Andrew Rowley, Gilbert’s 13 year old son. Brook trout are near and dear to their hearts and weave through their life stories. This is a tale of beginnings and how the joy of fly fishing never really fades. Enjoy the visual experience!
