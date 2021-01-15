IF4 Official Selection | Baltics

The next official selection to the 2021 Virtual IF4 is Baltics, from Focusonthefly Media.
From the filmmaker: Baltic salmon are extraordinary creatures. Isolated from their Atlantic cousins during the last Ice Age, these fish have developed an extraordinary behavior, adapting their qualities to some of the wildest and longest river systems in Europe, being perhaps the most powerful and challenging salmon of all. Sanna Koljonen is our host in this incredible adventure chasing her first Baltic salmon of the season in the heart of Swedish Lapland.
