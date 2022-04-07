Buffet Series Season 2 | Backcountry Buffet

A lighthearted story of a father and son exploring the backcountry in pursuit of cutthroat trout and pure adventure! This is a trip that my son Andrew and I have been dreaming about for years. Backpacking and fly fishing in an amazing location with cutthroat trout willing to slam big dry flies! It was also a time for me, as a parent, to reflect on the importance of carving out time to spend with the ones I Iove before the opportunity is gone. We hope you enjoy!

Series Overview: Three years ago we launch the original Buffet Series which consisted of 8 fly fishing adventures from around the globe. We had so much fun creating and sharing those stories that we decided to create a second round of fly fishing adventure films. In season 2 we stay a bit closer to home and focus on the amazing trout fisheries the West has to offer. We invite you to join us on these adventures as we share some of our favorite experiences with you. Whether your preference is chasing trout in a cold mountain stream, bonefish on a secluded flat, or large mouth bass in your favorite warm water pond, this series has something for you!