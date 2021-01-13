IF4 Film Trailer | The Art of Fly Fishing

The next selection for the 2021 Virtual IF4 is The Art of Fly Fishing, by Bluff Line Media. This film was the winner of the inaugural Stimmie Awards, earning its place in the 2021 IF4. From the filmmakers:

Brooke Belohlavek is an artist and educator in remote Baggs, Wyoming, who found a love for fly fishing one day after an ascent atop Grand Teton. Before long, her newfound passion made its way to her canvas. Today, Brooke paints trout for folks all over the country who want to enjoy a beautiful reminder of their fly-fishing experiences. This summer, we joined Brooke to fish and film some high-country creeks and rivers that are close to her heart for The Art of Fly Fishing.

