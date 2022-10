With a respectable 80 days remaining in the Christmas shopping window, many of us are now on the hunt for some meaningful gifts that will bring a smile to the faces of our loved ones. Well, look no further! Our friends over at Allen Outside have assembled a stellar Holiday Gift Guide featuring outdoorsy supplies to fill our your list. We recommend adding a treat for yourself too…you deserve it!

Check it out today!

…and don’t miss Allen’s story Five Loaves & Two Fish in the Fall Issue of Fly Fusion!

photo © Scientific Anglers