4 Weeks of Daylight | 2022 IF4™ Official Selection

The Kola Reserve has recently gathered a cadre of professional fly fishing pioneers led by Stephan Dombaj of Fly Fishing Nation on a mission to determine whether rumors of the existence of two phenomenal, lost and completely private Atlantic Salmon fisheries on the northern coast of the Kola Peninsula in Russia were true. Adding to the intrigue and speculation was the fact that both rivers flow north into the Barents Sea at a point only slightly southeast of the trophy-laden Yokanga and to the northwest of the prolific Ponoi. They are dead-center in the heart of a region famous for trophy-sized Atlantic salmon, numbers of grilse, and large Osenka (fall run) Atlantics. The rivers are completely private and have been designated catch-and-release, fly fishing only fisheries that will remain shielded from poaching, commercial harvest, and exploitation.

Join the exploration team to the Kola Peninsula and get a glimpse of the secret of their craft and a first inside look of the Lumbovka and Kachkovka rivers. Filmmaker: Fly Fishing Nation Media