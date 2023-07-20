2023 Stimmies Fly Fishing Film Awards – Angler’s Choice Vote

Welcome to The Stimmies Angler’s Choice Vote! Presented by Fly Fusion Magazine, The Stimmies recognizes top fly-fishing filmmakers from around the globe! These Angler’s Choice finalists have been selected by our Stimmies judge panel. Now it’s your turn to have a say in who wins! Click on each imagee to watch the films and make your vote for top freshwater and saltwater film of 2023! Your vote will also qualify YOU for weekly draws for fly fishing swag.
Freshwater Category:
Emergence | Connor Harris
The Feather Mechanic | The Craft
Fishing for What Matters | Dorsal Outdoors
The Fly Fishing Cult | Pure Films
OARS | Hatchee Productions
Life with Koda; First Fishing Trip | Pavel Francev
The Pursuit | Fly Craft Films
Still 2 | Wait4it Films
The Wicked | Deeper Pixels Media
Winter Blues | Josh Swim
Saltwater Category:
Baja Boys | Fly Craft Films
The Quest for Mondogazunga | Phelps on the Fly
Saltwater Smackdown | Alvin Dededaux
Voting closes August 10 @ midnight!