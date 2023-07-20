2023 Stimmies Fly Fishing Film Awards – Angler’s Choice Vote

Welcome to The Stimmies Angler’s Choice Vote! Presented by Fly Fusion Magazine, The Stimmies recognizes top fly-fishing filmmakers from around the globe! These Angler’s Choice finalists have been selected by our Stimmies judge panel. Now it’s your turn to have a say in who wins! Click on each imagee to watch the films and make your vote for top freshwater and saltwater film of 2023! Your vote will also qualify YOU for weekly draws for fly fishing swag.



Freshwater Category:

Emergence | Connor Harris

The Feather Mechanic | The Craft

Fishing for What Matters | Dorsal Outdoors

The Fly Fishing Cult | Pure Films

OARS | Hatchee Productions

Life with Koda; First Fishing Trip | Pavel Francev

The Pursuit | Fly Craft Films

Still 2 | Wait4it Films

The Wicked | Deeper Pixels Media

Winter Blues | Josh Swim

Saltwater Category:

Baja Boys | Fly Craft Films

The Quest for Mondogazunga | Phelps on the Fly

Saltwater Smackdown | Alvin Dededaux

Voting closes August 10 @ midnight!