Living and Writing the Outdoor Life

Weekend Writing Workshop with Jim McLennan
When: Aug. 21-23, 2020
Where: York Creek B & B, Crowsnest Pass, AB
What: A weekend for new or aspiring writers, discussing what you need to know to write for magazines, blogs, websites, brochures, v-logs. We’ll talk about both the why and the how of writing. Some topics will include how to start, how to stop, writing an effective query letter, understanding your market,
the importance of re-writing, the importance of authenticity, and additional resources to use.
For Whom? This weekend will be for people of any age who are interested in writing, and learning more about it. Time will be spent in the group, talking, discussing and learning from Jim. There will also be time allotted to the solitary aspect of writing, which is – well, writing. We’ll critique, edit and
re-write some words together.
Cost: $855 plus GST, (double occupancy)
What’s Included: two night’s accommodation, meals from Friday evening to Sunday lunch, all instructional materials
What’s not included: travel, gratuities, alcohol
visit mclennanflyfishing.com for more information
Jim has been active as an outdoor writer for over
40 years. He writes the Water Marks column in Fly Fusion and is the author of four books on
fly fishing.
“Not many writers can achieve Jim’s level of authenticity. Fly fish a mountain stream with him and you’ll hear the same voice that comes through in his writing. He is as skilled with the pen as he is with the fly rod.”
Derek Bird – Founding Editor of Fly Fusion Magazine.
“Students who take this workshop will learn from one of the best. This is a great opportunity to celebrate the writer within while honing the skills you need to effectively tell your stories.”
Bruce Masterman – Author and Journalist