What’s New in the Tying Game?

If you’re like me, you spend an unhealthy amount of time looking at fly fishing gear. Though you may not need that new seal disc drag fly reel or the matching blue backing, you still look, nonetheless. Those of us who tie tend to fall into the same routine, clicking that “What’s New” category in fly tying, to see the latest and greatest in the fly tying world. We do this knowing we probably won’t deviate far from the pheasant tails, hares ears, caddis, and simulators that overflow our boxes. Yet, these days, it seems like there are new products to be excited about; and unlike rods, reels, waders, and boots, fly tying materials often don’t break the bank.
In the Spring issue, I reviewed some newly released fly tying products to see if they live up to the hype. Following are a few patterns I tied up in the process.
Drake Cripple
Hook: Umpqua Stubby T – X Series, Size # 12
Thread: Brown / Olive, 70D
Tail: Nature’s Spirit Select Elk Hair, Natural
Body: Hare’ Ice Dub, Olive Brown
Hackle: Whiting, Dark Barred Ginger
Wing: Nature’s Spirit Select Elk Hair, Natural
Perdigon
Hook: Tiemco TMC403BLJ, Size #16
Bead: Gold Tungsten, Sized to fit
Thread: Veevus 12/0, Tan
Tail: Coq de Leon
Body: Polish Quill, Red
Body Resin: Gulf Classic
Hot Spot Resin: Gulf Ambulance Chartreuse