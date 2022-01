Hook: Scud Hook sz 10-14

Thread: Olive Uni-Thread 8/0

Bead: Black or Black Nickle

Body: Ice Dubbing pink

Thorax: Ice Dubbing Purple

Wingcase: Uni-Mylar Pearl

Tail: Female Ringneck pheasant Fibers

Legs: Grey goose biots

Rib: Wapsi Purple wire brassie

Weezy’s Weevil is one of 6 patterns recommended by Jeremy Davies for his “patented” Trout System. ┬áCheck out the full article in the Winter 2021/22 issue of Fly Fusion Magazine!