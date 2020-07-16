Weekend Writing Workshop with Jim Mclennan

When: Aug. 21-23, 2020 Where: York Creek B & B, Crowsnest Pass, AB If you’re interested in writing – particularly writing about the outdoors, here’s an opportunity to spend a weekend with Fly Fusion field editor and Water Marks author, Jim McLennan. This workshop is for new or aspiring writers, and will address what you need to know to write for magazines, blogs, websites, brochures, and v-logs. We’ll talk about both the why and the how of writing. Some topics will be how to start, how to stop, writing an effective query letter, understanding the market for your writing, the importance of re-writing, the importance of authenticity, and additional resources to use.

This workshop is for people of any age who are interested in writing, and learning more about it. Time will be spent in the group, talking, discussing and learning from Jim. We’ll critique, edit and write some words together. There will also be time reserved for the solitary aspect of writing, which is – well, writing.

“Not many writers can achieve Jim’s level of authenticity. Fly fish a mountain stream with him and you’ll hear the same voice that comes through in his writing. He is as skilled with the pen as he is with the fly rod.”

Derek Bird – Founding Editor of Fly Fusion Magazine

“Students who take this workshop will learn from one of the best. This is a great opportunity to celebrate the writer within while honing the skills you need to effectively tell your stories.”

Bruce Masterman – Author and Journalist

“Few writers are more capable than Jim McLennan when it comes to describing the outdoor experience. His willingness to share his knowledge for turning mere words into prose should not be missed by those aspiring to become what he has – one of Canada’s finest outdoor writers.”

Ken Bailey – Outdoor Canada, Alberta Fishing Guide