New & Noteworthy | Umpqua ZS2 Wader Tote

Of all the gear fly anglers accumulate, perhaps none take the beating that waders do. From scrambling up and down rocky banks to bushwhacking in dense cover, our waders absolutely take a pounding. Unfortunately, the wear-and-tear doesn’t end once you take them off. We’re as guilty as any of simply taking our waders off, tossing them in the back of the truck, and forgetting about them until the next trip. Thankfully, Umpqua has come out with a pretty cool wader storage and transport solution, the ZS2 Wader Tote, to help keep your waders lasting longer.