New & Noteworthy | Umpqua ZS2 Wader Tote

Of all the gear fly anglers accumulate, perhaps none take the beating that waders do. From scrambling up and down rocky banks to bushwhacking in dense cover, our waders absolutely take a pounding. Unfortunately, the wear-and-tear doesn’t end once you take them off. We’re as guilty as any of simply taking our waders off, tossing them in the back of the truck, and forgetting about them until the next trip. Thankfully, Umpqua has come out with a pretty cool wader storage and transport solution, the ZS2 Wader Tote, to help keep your waders lasting longer.
Featuring two mesh panels on the lid for drying, an integrated water bottle holder, and—our favorite feature—a full-sized 22”x16” fold-out padded standing station, the ZS2 provides ample storage as well as a comfortable place to rest your feet as you get in and out of your waders. We’ve seen other wader bags feature space for standing, but the padded station on the ZS2 takes things up a notch, and, when clipped to the body of the pack, even doubles as a place to stow rod tubes or nets. With 2,800 cubic inches of storage, along with three internal pockets, you’ll be able to carry your waders—and much more—with confidence.
$99.99 | umpqua.com