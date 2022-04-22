For the first time ever, Fly Fusion and IF4 have partnered with Trout Unlimited via the National Chapter to offer the film “TUrnaround” as a bonus feature for all 2022 Screenings of The International Fly Fishing Film Festival. This is a story of how “a group of men and women of varying ages banded together and brought an organization back”! This group is now proving positive that TU Chapters can lead strongly into the 21st century with passionate anglers focused on the important work of local conservation and community service.

Get your tickets today!