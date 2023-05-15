Time-Tested Reviews | Simms G3 Guide Wading Jacket

Having a good wading jacket is the difference between staying on the water and running for shelter. I’m a believer in the notion that there is no such thing as poor weather, just bad gear. Simms has made a name for itself creating innovative products that work, day after day. I like that the G3 jacket is made with three layers of Gore-tex to keep you dry, likewise, it’s nice to see companies designing double-cuff systems. Waterproof, windproof and, considering those attributes, extremely breathable, the G3 Guide Wading Jacket is iconic for a reason: it’s the perfect combination of protection from the elements and mobility to engage with them.

Reviewed by: Derek Olthuis