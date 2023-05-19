Time-Tested Reviews | Semperfli Fly Tying Materials

I will admit this was not my first time using Semperfli fly tying products, but it didn’t stop me from trying to use them on all of the flies I tied this past summer. I believe the material most people are aware of is their Nano Silk threads—and for good reason. These threads’ strength, especially at as small as 20D, is fairly amazing.
I had not heard of Dirty Bug Yarn but soon fell in love with it. It is basically a dubbing replacement using mottled yarn. Conversely, Semprefli also makes Dry Fly Poly Yarn. If you want to save time, or you can’t bring yourself to enjoy dubbing, they are a great alternative. Semperfli’s catalog of materials is seemingly endless; I would not hesitate to recommend any of them to anyone.
Reviewed by: Dana Harrison