Time-Tested Reviews | Orvis Jackson Quick-Dry Pants

I ended up putting these pants through some tough conditions and was impressed overall. I fished them in hot weather, and bushwhacked through devil’s club and salmon berries. I butt-slid down slabby rocks and mud slopes. Through all this, the pants didn’t show any visible signs of wear. They’re durable. My pair fit true to size, if not an inch roomy. I like the high rise and wide back belt loop. A thicker diameter belt fit through the loops and they felt secure. The slight knee gussets were functional and allowed for good mobility while wet. Although, I wish the pockets were cut a little deeper on the outside seam. It’s possible some loose articles could fall out while seated.

The cut, and fabric, make for a sharp look when paired with a nice shirt, and the functional internal cargo pocket (right side only) and orange accents give a sporty nod to the fact that these are pants to fish in. The material feels smooth and lightweight. With added light stretch, these pants are comfortable when wading. The rubber zipper pull bulb is a nice touch, without looking cheap. Quick dry? Yes. In ambient air temperature at 25 degrees Celsius and in direct midday sunlight, they dried completely in under 20 minutes. These are a great buy for any angler in the market for quick-dry pants.

orvis.com

Reviewed by: Derek Bird