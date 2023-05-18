Time-Tested Reviews | fishpond Thunderhead Submersible Backpack

My first impression of the Thunderhead Submersible backpack was that it was going to live up to its name. The impressive construction features a fully waterproof, self-healing TRU Zip zipper which seals off the main bag opening. I found the foam padded shoulder straps, lumbar support panel and hip belt made it an extremely comfortable pack for a day of hiking the local rivers as well as late summer deer-scouting trips. It has also been a perfect pack for my boat-based trips as it comfortably stores my raingear, extra fleece, camera, binoculars, spare socks and other small accessories. The bag comes with a set of side straps for securing a rod tube as well as several other Hypalon gear attachment points. Even in the worst of weather I know I will not have to worry about anything getting remotely damp or wet!