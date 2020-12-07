The Humpy | Dana Harrison

The Humpy, an absolute true classic when it comes to dry flies and yet it strikes fear into our hearts when we think about tying it. The original method of tying the Humpy was unforgiving, as the same portion of Elk hair was used for both the hump and the wings. If you were off, even by a small amount, the proportion would be out of whack and you were left with another fly to give to a friend. I personally still tie it this way as I think it looks cleaner in the end, but I cut away some of the Elk hair for the hump. I find I want a lot of hair for the big wings, but then the hump ends up being too large.

There are other ways to tie this pattern as well which can be seen in the photo. The wings are actually Mallard flank and not Elk hair at all. This can be a great way to get some nicely coloured split wings while not having to battle the Elk hair. The hump and tail still remain true to the original though.

The Humpy should not be overlooked as it is one of the great Trout flies that exist today. The fly may not be as popular as some of the fancy patterns springing up these days and it certainly isn’t matching any hatches. All in all, it does have fish catching power and that is something some flies will never have.

Recipe: Humpy

Hook: TMC 100SP-BL

Thread: UTC 70

Tail: Nature’s Spirit Select Cow Elk

Body: Floss

Hump: Nature’s Spirit Select Cow Elk

Wings: Mallard Flank

Hackle: Whiting Farms Furnace Brown