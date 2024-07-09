Stimmies 2024 | Angler’s Choice Vote Open!

The Stimmies Fly Fishing Film Awards Angler’s Choice Vote is live today! The Stimmies recognizes top fly-fishing filmmakers from around the globe and the top-10 finalists have been selected by our judge panel. Now it’s your turn to have a say in who wins! Watch the films and make your vote for top film of 2024!

LINK TO WATCH

Your vote will also qualify YOU for weekly draws for fly fishing swag.

Top 10 Films:

Dawson | Eric Braker

Great Sea | Mike Thienes

Home Rivers Recycled | Ted Logart

Home Runs | Kevin Landren

Hooked – Why We Fish | Andrew Krantz

Last Cast | Justin Mordeno

Sando Chunk | Mike Thienes

Sette Coma | Gabriel Botha

The Secret of a Remote River | Jay Sung

Water Sabbath | Mike Thienes

Voting closes August 9 @ midnight!