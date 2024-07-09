Stimmies 2024 | Angler’s Choice Vote Open!

The Stimmies Fly Fishing Film Awards Angler’s Choice Vote is live today! The Stimmies recognizes top fly-fishing filmmakers from around the globe and the top-10 finalists have been selected by our judge panel. Now it’s your turn to have a say in who wins! Watch the films and make your vote for top film of 2024!
Your vote will also qualify YOU for weekly draws for fly fishing swag.
Top 10 Films:
Dawson | Eric Braker
Great Sea | Mike Thienes
Home Rivers Recycled | Ted Logart
Home Runs | Kevin Landren
Hooked – Why We Fish | Andrew Krantz
Last Cast | Justin Mordeno
Sando Chunk | Mike Thienes
Sette Coma | Gabriel Botha
The Secret of a Remote River | Jay Sung
Water Sabbath | Mike Thienes
Voting closes August 9 @ midnight!