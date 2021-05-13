Spring Arsenal | Jake Vanderweyden

After a long cold Canadian winter of dreaming of warmer days on the water, restocking fly arsenals, spooling up new lines and patching your favourite waders. Spring is always a season every angler looks forward to. The start of a new fly fishing year, exploring new waters, camping and hiking deep into the backwoods with friends. Having a wide range of fly patterns is essential for any early spring fly fishing adventure.
Read more to see materials list for 6 patterns Jake keeps in his Spring Aresnal!
Pretzel Caddis
Hook – Firehole Sticks 315 #14-16
Bead – 3MM Round Tungsten
Thread – UTC 70D Black
Body – UTC Ultra Wire Chartreuse & Green
Thorax – Natural Rabbit Dubbing / Ice Dub Black Peacock
B.W.O Perdigon
Hook – Firehole Sticks 516 #20-16
Bead – 2.5MM Slotted Tungsten
Thread – UTC 70D Olive
Tail – Coq DeLeon
Body – UTC Round Rib Olive
Wingpad – Loon Outdoors UV Fly Finish Black
Thread Chironomid
Hook – Firehole Sticks 718 #12-16
Gills – CDC Natural
Bead – 3MM Round Tungsten
Thread – UTC 70D Tan
Body – UTC 70D Tan
Rib – UTC Ultra Wire Black
Wing Buds – Goose Biot Brown
Thorax – UTC 70D Tan
Wingpad – Loon Outdoors UV Fly Finish Black
Smoke N Bones
Hook – Firehole Sticks 718 #10-16
Thread – UTC 70D Tan
Tail – Coq DeLeon
Rib – 6x Mono
Body – Turkey Biot Natural
Thorax – Loon Outdoors UV Fly Finish Smoke
Soft Hackle / Collar – Hen Saddle Speckled Grey
Hares Ear Stonefly
Hook – Firehole Sticks 315 #10-14
Bead – 3MM Round Tungsten
Thread – UTC 70D Olive Brown
Tail – Hares Ear Mask Fibers
Rib – UTC Ultra Wire Hot Orange
Body – Hares Ear Dark
Wingpads – Thin Skin Mottled Oak
Thorax – Hares Ear Dark
Legs – Senyos Predator Wrap Barred Clear
Finishes – Loon Outdoors Fly Finish Black
Drone Minnow
Hook – Partridge Predator #2
Thread – UTC 140D Cream
Tail – Grizzly Neck Hackle
Body – Ice Dub Pearl
Collars – Senyos Predator Wrap Barred Clear Dun Neck Hackle / Grizzly Marabou
Trailing Wire – 50LB Power Pro Braid
Hook – Partridge Predator #2
Eye – Dumbbell Eyes Med
Body – Ice Dub Pearl
Collars – Senyos Predator Wrap Barred ClearDun Neck Hackle / Grizzly Marabou x2
Finishes – Loon Outdoors UV Clear Fly Finish Thin