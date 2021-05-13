Spring Arsenal | Jake Vanderweyden

After a long cold Canadian winter of dreaming of warmer days on the water, restocking fly arsenals, spooling up new lines and patching your favourite waders. Spring is always a season every angler looks forward to. The start of a new fly fishing year, exploring new waters, camping and hiking deep into the backwoods with friends. Having a wide range of fly patterns is essential for any early spring fly fishing adventure.

Read more to see materials list for 6 patterns Jake keeps in his Spring Aresnal!

Pretzel Caddis

Hook – Firehole Sticks 315 #14-16

Bead – 3MM Round Tungsten

Thread – UTC 70D Black

Body – UTC Ultra Wire Chartreuse & Green

Thorax – Natural Rabbit Dubbing / Ice Dub Black Peacock

B.W.O Perdigon

Hook – Firehole Sticks 516 #20-16

Bead – 2.5MM Slotted Tungsten

Thread – UTC 70D Olive

Tail – Coq DeLeon

Body – UTC Round Rib Olive

Wingpad – Loon Outdoors UV Fly Finish Black

Thread Chironomid

Hook – Firehole Sticks 718 #12-16

Gills – CDC Natural

Bead – 3MM Round Tungsten

Thread – UTC 70D Tan

Body – UTC 70D Tan

Rib – UTC Ultra Wire Black

Wing Buds – Goose Biot Brown

Thorax – UTC 70D Tan

Wingpad – Loon Outdoors UV Fly Finish Black

Smoke N Bones

Hook – Firehole Sticks 718 #10-16

Thread – UTC 70D Tan

Tail – Coq DeLeon

Rib – 6x Mono

Body – Turkey Biot Natural

Thorax – Loon Outdoors UV Fly Finish Smoke

Soft Hackle / Collar – Hen Saddle Speckled Grey

Hares Ear Stonefly

Hook – Firehole Sticks 315 #10-14

Bead – 3MM Round Tungsten

Thread – UTC 70D Olive Brown

Tail – Hares Ear Mask Fibers

Rib – UTC Ultra Wire Hot Orange

Body – Hares Ear Dark

Wingpads – Thin Skin Mottled Oak

Thorax – Hares Ear Dark

Legs – Senyos Predator Wrap Barred Clear

Finishes – Loon Outdoors Fly Finish Black

Drone Minnow

Hook – Partridge Predator #2

Thread – UTC 140D Cream

Tail – Grizzly Neck Hackle

Body – Ice Dub Pearl

Collars – Senyos Predator Wrap Barred Clear Dun Neck Hackle / Grizzly Marabou

Trailing Wire – 50LB Power Pro Braid

Hook – Partridge Predator #2

Eye – Dumbbell Eyes Med

Body – Ice Dub Pearl

Collars – Senyos Predator Wrap Barred ClearDun Neck Hackle / Grizzly Marabou x2

Finishes – Loon Outdoors UV Clear Fly Finish Thin