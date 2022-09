The So Fly Crew sat with author and Fly Fusion Founding Editor, Derek Bird to discuss his fly fishing life, and his recent book “Last Summer on the Sage”.

So Fly is a fly fishing podcast based out of Toronto, ON whose goal is to connect the Ontario fly fishing community more with each episode – available on the 1st and 15th of each month! ¬†With 126 episodes in the bag, you’ll find hours of interviews to keep your fishy itch scratched. ¬†Take a peek HERE