Skwala and Bushy Camo Announce Limited Collab

Skwala has challenged the boundaries of what’s possible in fly fishing apparel since their inception a year ago. Today’s announcement of a limited collab product with innovative camouflage lab Bushy Camo® signals their willingness to disrupt the fly fishing industry further than anyone imagined.

“People thought we were crazy to re-think traditional wader design,” said Kevin Sloan, Skwala’s CEO and Founder. “Wait till they see this [stuff]!”

Bushy Camo, a plucky upstart in visual deception wearables, sees this joint venture as an opportunity to expand into a demographic and market share that their competitors have not yet tapped. According to Randy Holstein, Bushy Camo’s Chief Designer, “We don’t know much about fly fishing, but we make camouflage patterns that fool the world’s pre-eminent non-lethal snipers. I think we can trick a few fish.”

The two brands have been in development for 2 years on the first products in the collaboration with more promised later this year. The new Skwala Invisibility Suit™ is built for anglers who rely on stealthy pursuits of their favorite fish. Designed with the latest Barely-See® fabric technology from Bushy Camo, this new proprietary pattern renders trout and other species helpless, while also protecting anglers from the eyes of overzealous landowners.

“This brand new collab project combines the very best of two worlds—amazing fabrics and design from Skwala and camo technology the world has never seen,” says Sloan. “In fact, no one has seen it, it’s so good at its job.”