Best Ties for Summer Flies | Simple Summer Nymphs

If you haven’t already picked up a copy of the Summer issue, now is the time to do it! This “Fly Tying Triple-Header” covers off the Pro’s top recommendations for dries, terrestrials and nymphs to use this season. The five patterns below are Jake Vanderweyden’s (@theflyfiend) picks, complete with recipes for you tying pleasure!

Glassy Peacock

Hook – Firehole Sticks 516 #14-16

Bead – 3.5mm Slotted Tungsten

Thread – Black UTC 70D

Tail – Coq De Leon

Body – Veevus Body Quill Olive

Rib – Silver UTC Ultra Wire

Thorax – Peacock Ice Dub

Hackle – Grizzly Olive Hackle Shor Fishing

Hot Tag Pheasant

Hook – Firehole Sticks 516 #12-16

Bead- 3.5mm Slotted Tungsten

Thread – FL Orange UTC 70D

Tail – Orange Antron Yarn

Body – Hareline Pheasant Tail

Rib – Orange UTC Ultra Wire

Hackle – Grizzly Olive Shor Fishing Hen Saddle

Thorax – Peacock Ice Dub

Bio Biot

Hook – Firehole Sticks 516 #14-16

Bead – 3mm Slotted Tungsten

Thread – Olive UTC 70D

Tail – Coq De Leon Med Pardo

Body – Olive Hareline Turkey Biot

Rib – Olive UTC Ultra Wire

Thorax/Collar – Natural CDC/Hares Ear

Peacock Perdigon

Hook – Firehole Sticks 516 #14-18

Bead – 3mm Slotted Tungsten

Thread – Orange UTC 70D

Tail – Coq De Leon Med Pardo

Body – Peacock Krystal Flash

Rib – Orange UTC Ultra Wire

Wing Pad – Loon Outdoors Color Fly Finish Black

Flip Rock Caddis

Hook – Firehole Sticks 315 #12-16

Bead – 3.5mm Tungsten

Thread – Black UTC 70D

Tail – Shor Fishing CDC Black

Body – Wapsi Caddis Green Rabbit Dubbing

Rib – UTC Ultra Wire Black

Back Shell – Lateral Flash Black

Thorax – Black Ice Dub