2021 Gift Guide | Scaly Designs Rod Tube

If you have been looking for a one-of-a-kind gift or maybe even a unique treat to add to your fly gear, look no further! John Noble, who has a background in automotive painting has turned his artistic passion to airbrushing…specifically some fishy designs. It almost feels wrong to bring this piece of art to the streamside but these tubes are as durable as they are beautiful.

Choose from a dozen fish themed designs for your rod tube, Yeti Water Bottle or mug. Don’t see the exact design you had in mind? Just reach out to John and he can bring your idea to life!