2021 Gift Guide – Scientific Anglers Absolute Leaders & Tippet

Tested and Reviewed by Derek Bird

I’m under the impression that the less you notice leader and tippet, the better off you are as an angler. If you’re tipped is always breaking, you notice it. If your leader is always twisting and knotting up, you notice it. My summer fishing SA leaders and tippet I rarely noticed it, and when I did it was my own fault (like forgetting to change from 5x to 3x when fishing a large Chubby, which makes any leader do all kinds of funky things). The leader and tippet withstood the normal rigors of an angling day including a few wayward casts into rocks and branches. SA sent me a wide variety of tippet from 0x to 7x and I thoroughly enjoyed testing them all. The 1x and 2x performed well for bull trout and Coho, even in clear water conditions with smaller flies. And the 3x through 7x fished extremely well in all trouty situations. Possibly more important than me not noticing my leader and tippet, neither did the fish even in clear water conditions. After a season of using the product, SA’s Absolute Clear Leader and Tippet receives a five star rating from me.

Check out the full line SA Absolute leaders and tippet today!