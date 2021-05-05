New & Noteworthy: Ross Colorado

Over the past few years, Ross has reinvented itself with a steady stream of excellent remakes of old favorites featuring innovative new technology. The Colorado is the latest and greatest from the team in Montrose, Colorado, and is a complete redesign of its forerunner, the Colorado LT. For fans of creative design and minimalism, there might not be a better reel on the market. Its lines are unique and thoughtful, with each machined-out section lowering the total weight of the reel while providing a truly beautiful aesthetic. The machined silhouette of the San Juan Mountains is an extremely nice touch.

This extremely lightweight (just 3.5 oz. in size 4/5) click-and-pawl reel provides plenty of strength, as well as that time-honored unidirectional clicking of the drag. Where the Colorado separates itself from other lightweight click-and-pawl reels is in the details. It features a large arbor for fast retrieval, and its semi-caged frame fits together as snugly as possible, feeling sturdy in the hand. Its bushing is made from a material called Vesconite, a self-lubricating polymer that brings a very smooth feel to the drag system. While the Colorado will likely have many fans that fish 2- and 3-weights in small streams, it has the beef to tangle with bigger fish in larger waters as well.

$335 | rossreels.com