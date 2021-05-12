New & Noteworthy: RIO Elite Flats Pro

The last thing you want to worry about on a trip to a tropical destination is your fly line, so it pays to choose the right one before you go. When targeting bonefish, permit, or tarpon, your fly line needs to be durable, provide enough mass to turn over heavy flies in stiff winds, and allow you to make quick shots at moving fish.

The Rio Elite Flats Pro provides all of that—and more. Built on RIO’s low-stretch DirectCore, and featuring its new SlickCast coating, the Elite Flats Pro has all the bells and whistles a top-notch fly line should have. Its taper design is deadly for the flats; it features a variable length head (meaning it is different lengths for different line weights), a long rear taper (for carrying large amounts of line), and a long-enough front taper to ensure delicate deliveries when needed. These lines are built to do it all on the flats, and with welded loops and the Surefire triple-color line-marking system, you shouldn’t need anything else. The Elite Flats Pro is available in line weights 6- through 12 and is comes in full-floating (F), 6-foot intermediate StealthTip (F/I), 15-foot intermediate tip, and full intermediate (I) densities.

$129.99 | rioproducts.com