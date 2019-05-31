RIO Amateur Fly Fishing Film Awards Deadline

RIO’s Amateur Fly Fishing Film Awards is an opportunity for amateur fly fishing film makers to showcase the sport. Simply enter your short story, documentary or any other creative clip you have captured to participate.

LAST CALL FOR ENTRIES!!!

June is the last month that RIO will be accepting entries tho the Film Awards, so get your your camera, hit the water, shoot your video and upload it here.

INCREDIBLE PRIZES UP FOR GRABS!!!

You could win an all-expenses paid trip to Idaho Falls to fish with the RIO team, plus RIO gear, $500 cold, hard cash AND your film featured in the 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival.

ENTER TODAY!