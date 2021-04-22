Orvis Details Inclusivity Efforts and Conservation Wins in 2020 Impact Statement

We are so pleased to share, on this, Earth Day 2021, the great work being done by Orvis. This Vermont-based, family-owned outdoor retailer proves their ongoing commitment to protecting wild places, increasing equity and inclusion in fly fishing and improving canine well-being within their 2020 Impact Report.

In 2020, Orvis supported 48 non-profit organizations, raised and donated $570,000 through its 5% for Nature program and Matching Grant Fund, and taught thousands of people to fly fish for free through its virtualFly Fishing 101 program.

We encourage you to read the full report HERE.