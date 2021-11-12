2021 Gift Guide | Orvis Bugout Backpack

Tested & Reviewed by Jeff Wagner

It’s tough to impress me when it comes to backpacks. I want a pack that can do it all and be comfortable enough that you forget you have it on. The Bug-Out backpack went with me on the water but to test its functionality also went on buses, under car seats and along for my regular commute—10 miles by bike and 45 minutes by train. Through it all the CORDURA ECO Fabric, a best-in-class polyester made out of recycled consumer wastes, proved to be extremely durable. At first the 25 litre capacity seemed cavernous, but after I compartmentalized the bag with the provided Velcro dividers, I appreciated how organized I was able to keep my gear. Yes it is designed for fishing, however, if needed you can get some work done between hatches as it also contains a laptop sleeve and an assortment of other pockets to hold whatever else you need to get from A to B. What’s best about the Bug-Out is the intelligent design. The large access panel on the side is perfect to get at the bag’s contents without having to remove the thing from your back. This is most useful when waist-deep in a stream, but that function could also come in handy at the airport; the Bug-Out doubles as a perfect carry-on bag. More slick components include the water bottle holder which unzips to allow an extension for a fly rod, an expandable net sleeve and attachment points for multiple chest pack options. Taken together, you’ve got a pack that is versatile and utilitarian. The Bug-Out not only impressed me, it has quickly become my go-to fishing and commuting pack.

More information about the Bugout Backpack can be found online.