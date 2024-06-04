The ORVIS Special Edition Four Wheel Camper

For over a year, Orvis and Four Wheel Campers have been crafting the ultimate pop-up truck camper for full-sized trucks, designed specifically to elevate fly fishing adventures. This collaboration between two iconic brands, each a leader in their respective outdoor niches, brings an unparalleled offering to the fly-fishing and camping community. Renowned for their commitment to quality and durability, both companies have poured their expertise into this camper. The official partnership, which began in 2023 under the guidance of Orvis’ Product Design and Development Director Shawn Combs and Community Leader Davis James, alongside FWC’s President Dan Welty, represents the pinnacle of innovation and tradition.

Fly fishermen have long relied on Four Wheel Campers for their angling excursions, and this new product takes that experience to the next level. Key features include a lockable rod bunker for up to six fly rods and a mud locker with waterproof storage and drain for wet gear. The camper also boasts a vertically mounted exterior L-track system for flexible gear mounting, as well as upgraded cabinetry, countertops, fabrics, and appliances to ensure comfort in all seasons. Imagine heading out to your favorite fishing spot, knowing your gear is securely stored in the rod bunker, ready for action. The mud locker ensures that your wet gear won’t create a mess, keeping your camper clean and organized. The L track system provides the flexibility to mount your essential gear on the exterior, allowing you to customize your setup according to your needs.

Inside, you’ll find comfort and convenience. The upgraded cabinetry provides a sturdy and stylish workspace. Anglers can choose between a portable induction or propane stove, a new option for FWC. High-quality fabrics and appliances have been chosen to withstand the rigors of outdoor life, ensuring you remain comfortable no matter the season. The craftsmanship and attention to detail in this camper reflect the values of both Orvis and Four Wheel Campers. Each element has been thoughtfully designed to enhance outdoor adventures, making this camper not just a vehicle, but a reliable partner in fly-fishing journeys.

As you venture into the wild, you’ll appreciate the legacy of innovation and excellence that defines this collaboration. Both Orvis and Four Wheel Campers have a long history of producing products that stand the test of time, and this camper is no exception. It’s built to be enjoyed for decades, offering a durable and dependable base for countless fishing trips. The Orvis Special Edition Four Wheel Camper is more than just a product; it’s a testament to what can be achieved when two industry leaders combine their strengths. This camper is designed to meet the needs of serious anglers, providing a perfect blend of functionality, comfort, and durability. Whether you’re a seasoned fly fisherman or just starting out, this camper will elevate your outdoor experiences, allowing you to focus on what you love most—fly fishing and enjoying the great outdoors.