Northern Lights Lodge Hosted Trips with Jim & Lynda McLennan

Join Jim and Lynda for four days of guided fishing from Northern Lights lodge on Quesnel Lake, B.C.

In July you’ll fish the Quesnel and Horsefly Rivers. In September you’ll fish the Horsefly and Mitchell Rivers. The fish are native rainbow and bull trout.

Upcoming Dates:

July 11 – 16, 2019 September 18 – 23, 2019

If you’re a fan of Fly Fusion Television, you’ll have seen Jim and Derek Bird fishing these waters in several episodes. Northern Lights Lodge is a favourite of the entire Fly Fusion crew and this is a chance to fish with Jim and Lynda on the same waters featured on FF TV. These are all-inclusive trips, with lodging, food and guiding all part of the package. You can get to Northern Lights by flying from Vancouver to Williams Lake, B.C., or by driving from Kamloops on paved highways. For more information, send the McLennans a note at [email protected] or visit their website at mclennanflyfishing.com