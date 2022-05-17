No Pebble Devil’s Canyon Wading Boot

Korkers Teams Up with Trout Unlimited to Advance Permanent Protections for Bristol Bay, Alaska Korkers has designed a limited edition pair of Devil’s Canyon fishing boots with Trout Unlimited to raise awareness and support the permanent protections for Bristol Bay. A portion of profit will be donated to Trout Unlimited’s efforts to raise awareness among anglers around the threat to world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.

For the last two decades, anglers have been part of the hardfought effort to stop the formerly proposed Pebble mine. The proposed open pit copper and gold mine was slated for the headwaters of Bristol Bay, Alaska, home to the world largest sockeye salmon fishery and a crown jewel in the sportfishing and hunting industry.

In 2020, the key federal permit for the proposed mine was denied to the Pebble Limited Partnership as the proposal failed to meet Clean Water Act standards and was “contrary to public interest.” Now local fishing business owners, tribes and commercial fishermen are calling for permanent protections for the region to ensure Pebble- or another mining company- can’t come back in the future.

The national fly fishing industry as well as outdoor industry leaders, companies have stood behind local sportfishing leaders in Bristol Bay during the fight against Pebble and now in the effort to advance permanent safeguards for the fishery and the industries who depend on it.

Each pair of Special Edition Devil’s Canyon boots will feature:

● Vibram Sole Configuration

● Bristol Bay Informational Insert

● Free 1-Year TU Membership

● No Pebble Sticker

● No Pebble Koozie