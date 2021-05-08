New & Noteworthy | Simms Guide Classic Stockingfoot Waders

Speaking of waders, Simms has brought a few new models to the market this year, including the Guide Classic Stockingfoot Waders. The Guide Classics are no-nonsense, do-it-all waders built for the day-in, day-out grind of guiding clients, yet priced for all anglers. Many American-made waders can cost upwards of $800, so having a durable, bulletproof option such as this at a lower price point certainly helps the wallet if you’re in the market for a new pair of waders.

Built in Bozeman, Montana, and featuring GORE-TEX waterproof, breathable fabrics, the Guide Classics feature a reach-through hand warmer on the chest, a flip-out secure zippered pocket, and anatomically engineered neoprene stocking feet with built-in gravel guards. The main wader material is a three-layer GORE-TEX laminate, with reinforced lower leg areas. This additional reinforcement on the legs will help you crawl over rocks, bash through the brush, and stay dry no matter the situation. While they may have been designed for the rigors of guiding, the Guide Classics will certainly keep you covered, even if you don’t have a guide license.

$449.95 | simmsfishing.com