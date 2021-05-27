Miami Vise | Lucas Utrera

Lucas Utrera is a fly tyer born in Córdoba, Argentina, currently residing in Miami, USA. He started fly tying in 1996 at the early age of 12. He dabbled in commercial tying for some year, but later dedicated most of his time to tying special flies for collectors and participating in competitions. He is currently a member of the Ahrex, Gulff and Semperfli Pro Team.
Add these 6 patterns (with materials list) to your arsenal today!
Utrera’s Parasol Midge
Hook: Tiemco 2499SP-BL, size 18
Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 dark green
Abdomen: Semperfli Suede Chenille Fl. Wimbledon Yellow
Wing: SemperFlash Krystal pearl
Thorax: Peacock herl
Bead: Glass bead red
Parasol: 3x Fluorocarbon and Fl. Orange Poly Yarn
Utrera’s Emerging Perdigon
Hook: Ahrex FW551 Mini Jig Barbless, size 14
Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 orange
Tag: Flashabou blue
Tail: Whiting Farms medium ginger rooster fibers
Body: Hemingway’s Bug Flesh white
Air bubble: Antron Yarn yellow
Bead: Firehole slotted tungsten blue
Utrera’s Dun Inverted Parachute
Hook: Daiichi 1160 Klinkhamer, size 14
Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 yellow
Tail: Yellow Microfibbets
Abdomen: Semperfli Magic Quill
Wing: Natural gray duck quill
Thorax: Ginger Super Fine dubbing
Parachute hackle: Whiting Farms medium ginger rooster
Head: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 orange coated with Gulff Thinman
Utrera’s Wiggle Brownie Nymph
REAR PART
Hook: Curved nymph hook, size 14
Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 orange
Tail: Goose biots yellow
Abdomen: Hemingway’s Bug Flesh brown
FRONT PART
Hook: Ahrex F525, size 16
Conection: Wire loop
Gills: Swiss CDC feather ginger
Wing case: Wapsi Thin Skin mottled bustard orange coated with Gulff Fatman
Thorax: Semperfli Kapok Dubbing marginata
Antennae: Goose biots yellow
Head: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 orange coated with Gulff Thinman
Utrera’s CDC Bubble Emerger
Hook: Tiemco 212TR, size 15
Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 red
Tail: Lemon barred wood duck
Ribbing: Peacock herl
Abdomen: Semperfli floss cream
Wing: Swiss CDC puff blue dun
Thorax: Semperfli Kapok Dry Fly Dubbing march brown
Legs: SemperFlash Krystal copper
Head: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 red coated with Gulff Thinman
Utrera’s Floating Nymph
Hook: Daiichi 1770 Swimming Nymph, size 12
Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 orange
Tail: Lemon barred wood duck
Ribbing: Mono 7x
Abdomen: Hemingway’s Bug Flesh yellow opaque and Semperfli floss orange
Wing case: Gray foam
Thorax: Semperfli Kapok Dry Fly Dubbing sulphurea
Legs: Blue peacock feather
Wing: Swiss CDC puff ginger
Head: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 orange coated with Gulff Thinman