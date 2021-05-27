Miami Vise | Lucas Utrera

Lucas Utrera is a fly tyer born in Córdoba, Argentina, currently residing in Miami, USA. He started fly tying in 1996 at the early age of 12. He dabbled in commercial tying for some year, but later dedicated most of his time to tying special flies for collectors and participating in competitions. He is currently a member of the Ahrex, Gulff and Semperfli Pro Team.

Add these 6 patterns (with materials list) to your arsenal today!

Utrera’s Parasol Midge

Hook: Tiemco 2499SP-BL, size 18

Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 dark green

Abdomen: Semperfli Suede Chenille Fl. Wimbledon Yellow

Wing: SemperFlash Krystal pearl

Thorax: Peacock herl

Bead: Glass bead red

Parasol: 3x Fluorocarbon and Fl. Orange Poly Yarn

Utrera’s Emerging Perdigon

Hook: Ahrex FW551 Mini Jig Barbless, size 14

Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 orange

Tag: Flashabou blue

Tail: Whiting Farms medium ginger rooster fibers

Body: Hemingway’s Bug Flesh white

Air bubble: Antron Yarn yellow

Bead: Firehole slotted tungsten blue

Utrera’s Dun Inverted Parachute

Hook: Daiichi 1160 Klinkhamer, size 14

Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 yellow

Tail: Yellow Microfibbets

Abdomen: Semperfli Magic Quill

Wing: Natural gray duck quill

Thorax: Ginger Super Fine dubbing

Parachute hackle: Whiting Farms medium ginger rooster

Head: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 orange coated with Gulff Thinman

Utrera’s Wiggle Brownie Nymph

REAR PART

Hook: Curved nymph hook, size 14

Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 orange

Tail: Goose biots yellow

Abdomen: Hemingway’s Bug Flesh brown

FRONT PART

Hook: Ahrex F525, size 16

Conection: Wire loop

Gills: Swiss CDC feather ginger

Wing case: Wapsi Thin Skin mottled bustard orange coated with Gulff Fatman

Thorax: Semperfli Kapok Dubbing marginata

Antennae: Goose biots yellow

Head: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 orange coated with Gulff Thinman

Utrera’s CDC Bubble Emerger

Hook: Tiemco 212TR, size 15

Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 red

Tail: Lemon barred wood duck

Ribbing: Peacock herl

Abdomen: Semperfli floss cream

Wing: Swiss CDC puff blue dun

Thorax: Semperfli Kapok Dry Fly Dubbing march brown

Legs: SemperFlash Krystal copper

Head: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 red coated with Gulff Thinman

Utrera’s Floating Nymph

Hook: Daiichi 1770 Swimming Nymph, size 12

Thread: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 orange

Tail: Lemon barred wood duck

Ribbing: Mono 7x

Abdomen: Hemingway’s Bug Flesh yellow opaque and Semperfli floss orange

Wing case: Gray foam

Thorax: Semperfli Kapok Dry Fly Dubbing sulphurea

Legs: Blue peacock feather

Wing: Swiss CDC puff ginger

Head: Semperfli Nano Silk 18/0 orange coated with Gulff Thinman