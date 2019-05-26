Martian Invasion | Peter Stitcher

Peter Stitcher | Ascent Fly Fishing | ascentflyfishing.com

Trout need to see your flies if they are going to eat them. This can be a challenge with traditional fly patterns when the sun starts to sink but the bite remains hot and trout look to continue to feed throughout the night. The Martian series of flies were hatched to help the angler hack the science of trout vision and land more and bigger fish all throughout the night. As the sun recedes into the west each evening, so do the cone receptors within the eyes of trout that are responsible for interpreting light as different colors. The result is that your favorite red, green, and blue fly patterns all fade to black and blend into the dark backdrop of the river. Trout feeding at night, therefore, key into the intensity of light and contrast created by mixing light and dark colored materials in our patterns. Designed by Aquatic Biologist and Ascent Fly Fishing owner Peter Stitcher, the Martian series of flies were created to exploit the night vision of trout and inevitably draw them through the river to eat our flies. Like a UFO parked over a Kentucky trailer park, the glow in the dark materials used in these patterns will beam unsuspecting trout out of the river and into your landing net. So, the next time you head to your favorite fishing hole at night, put in your earbuds, turn up Thomas Dolby’s “She Blinded Me With Science” and embrace the Martian invasion!

PS Martian Mouse

Hook: Tiemco 8089, #02-10

Thread: Tan 3/0 UNI or Kevlar

Weed Guard:20 lb monofilament

Body:Natural deer hair

Body Accent:White Glow-in-the-Dark Crystal (Krystal) Flash

Tail: strip of dark brown leather or leather shoe lace

Ears: Dark brown leather

Whiskers:Black Fish Hair

Eyes: 2mm black glass beads

Glue: Brush On Zap A Gap



PS Martian Midge

Hook: Tiemco 2487 or 2488, #16-24

Thread: White UTC 70 Denier or 8/0 for size 22 and smaller

Bead:1/16 or 3/32 Black Bead (brass or tungsten per desired weight)

Body:White Glow-in-the-Dark Crystal (Krystal) Flash

Body: (Optional) UV Clear Cure Goo or another light-activated adhesive

PS Martian Mysis

Hook: Tiemco 2488, #16-22

Thread: White 8/0 (70 denier)

Eyes:Black Nylon

Body:Hareline UV Ice Dub

Body:UV Clear Cure Goo or another light-activated adhesive.

Antenna, Legs, & Carapace:White Glow-in-the-Dark Crystal (Krystal) Flash

As seen in Volume 16, Issue 2 (Spring 2019)

Photo Credit:Curtis Durham