2021 Gift Guide – Korkers River Ops Wading Boot

Tested & Reviewed by Derek Bird

I’ve been wearing the River Ops all season and I’ll continue to wear them after the testing period. The Korkers team created a boot that’s impressive from top to bottom. River Ops are comfortable over long distances, they’re lightweight and they’re sturdy. Although my pair looks well-travelled now, the boots don’t show any sign of deterioration. The product designers placed features in all the right places: the ankle wrap provides stability and comfort; the upper boot provides the perfect balance between flexibility and support; and the interchangeable soles are effortless to switch in and out. In all the miles I hiked, many of which were through challenging terrain, not once did I experience any malfunctions with the sole system. Hats off to the Korkers crew. These boots are fantastic.