“I’m the first to admit that I’m not very skilled or experienced at European-style nymphing, but I am fascinated by the techniques, the flies and the people who are obsessed with it. When they get into fishing this way they often don’t want to do anything else,”
Jig Sassi Solution
Hook: Jig hook, #12-16
Bead: Gold or copper tungsten slotted bead
Thread: Uni-Thread, black, 8/0
Body: Pheasant tail
Thorax: Bright orange or pink dubbing
Tail: Pheasant tail
Rib: Copper wire
