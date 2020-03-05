“I’m the first to admit that I’m not very skilled or experienced at European-style nymphing, but I am fascinated by the techniques, the flies and the people who are obsessed with it. When they get into fishing this way they often don’t want to do anything else,”

Jig Sassi Solution

Hook: Jig hook, #12-16

Bead: Gold or copper tungsten slotted bead

Thread: Uni-Thread, black, 8/0

Body: Pheasant tail

Thorax: Bright orange or pink dubbing

Tail: Pheasant tail

Rib: Copper wire

