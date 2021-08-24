End of the Line | Intruder Alert!

If you have picked up a copy of the Fall issue of Fly Fusion, you are already enjoying the artful tying of Irene Vucko (@speygirl)! Well, here’s one more bonus pattern along with the full recipe so you can try your hand at tying a few beauties for your fall fishing!
Freestyle Spey #3
Hook: Salmon Wet Fly
Thread: Purple Textreme, 6/0
Tag: Fine Oval Silver Tinsel
Tip: Purple Glo Brite Floss
Tail: Golden Pheasant Crest, Chartreuse
Butt: Peacock Herl
Body: Rear Half: Charcoal Floss
Front Half: Blue Pheasant Rump, palmered over 50/50 blend of Charcoal Seal dubbing & Purple Ice Dubbing
Rib: Medium Oval Silver Tinsel
Collar: Teal Flank, Purple
Wing: Grizzly Hackle Tips, Blue
Shoulder: smaller Purple Pheasant Rump, Jungle Cock