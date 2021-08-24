End of the Line | Intruder Alert!

Tue Aug 24th 2021
Fly Tying

If you have picked up a copy of the Fall issue of Fly Fusion, you are already enjoying the artful tying of Irene Vucko (@speygirl)!  Well, here’s one more bonus pattern along with the full recipe so you can try your hand at tying a few beauties for your fall fishing!

Freestyle Spey #3

Hook:      Salmon Wet Fly

Thread: Purple Textreme, 6/0

Tag:          Fine Oval Silver Tinsel

Tip:           Purple Glo Brite Floss

Tail:          Golden Pheasant Crest, Chartreuse

Butt:        Peacock Herl

Body:      Rear Half: Charcoal Floss

Front Half: Blue Pheasant Rump, palmered over 50/50 blend of Charcoal Seal dubbing & Purple Ice Dubbing

Rib:          Medium Oval Silver Tinsel

Collar:     Teal Flank, Purple

Wing:       Grizzly Hackle Tips, Blue

Shoulder: smaller Purple Pheasant Rump, Jungle Cock