End of the Line | Intruder Alert!

If you have picked up a copy of the Fall issue of Fly Fusion, you are already enjoying the artful tying of Irene Vucko (@speygirl)! Well, here’s one more bonus pattern along with the full recipe so you can try your hand at tying a few beauties for your fall fishing!

Freestyle Spey #3

Hook: Salmon Wet Fly

Thread: Purple Textreme, 6/0

Tag: Fine Oval Silver Tinsel

Tip: Purple Glo Brite Floss

Tail: Golden Pheasant Crest, Chartreuse

Butt: Peacock Herl

Body: Rear Half: Charcoal Floss

Front Half: Blue Pheasant Rump, palmered over 50/50 blend of Charcoal Seal dubbing & Purple Ice Dubbing

Rib: Medium Oval Silver Tinsel

Collar: Teal Flank, Purple

Wing: Grizzly Hackle Tips, Blue

Shoulder: smaller Purple Pheasant Rump, Jungle Cock