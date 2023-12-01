International Fly Fishing Film Festival announces winning films

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) today announced two films, Dollar Dog and Father + Nature as the winning films of the 2023 run of the festival.

Dollar Dog, a film from award-winning filmmaker Tim Myers, tells the story of the most unlikely of fish bums – Ella. A four-legged vagabond whose love for Atlantic salmon rivals that of her angling counterparts. A well-crafted story – a tale – of the place and the fish, from which legends, like Ella, are born.

“What an honor to have Ella with us as this collection of films traveled around the world”, says IF4 Executive Producer Chris Bird, “the team behind Dollar Dog, led by renowned filmmaker Tim Myers, captured a special story that touched the hearts of audiences in every city. Ella’s star shines brightly and she will forever have a home in the room of angling legends.”

Father + Nature, a film from award-winning filmmakers Hilton Graham and Lucas Krost, tells the story of a ranching family located along the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; one of the most beautiful river corridors in the world. The film celebrates John Turner, a conservation icon who changed the landscape of the West, who helped conserve over thirty million acres around the world and who was instrumental in the founding of Earth Day.

“The story of the Turner family in Father + Nature reminds us, as did A River Runs Through It, that deeply woven through the soul of fly fishing is faith, family and friendship”, says IF4 Executive Producer Chris Bird, “Through his example, John Turner reminds us that anglers are the valued stewards of conservation and the waters in which we play. He provides an incredible example that one person can make a significant difference; and a challenge to protect things wild for many generations to come.”

Bird goes onto say that, “It has been incredible to watch as audiences returned in large numbers to celebrate the films and shared passions. We are excited about the future and, most importantly, about the fly-fishing community that a new collection of films will create.”

About IF4: The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is the world’s leading fly-fishing film event, consisting of films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe and showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. It is the gathering place of the fly-fishing community and a celebration of friendship, stories and stoke. flyfilmfest.com