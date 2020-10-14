How To Use Sinking Leaders

In this episode of RIO’s “How To” series, RIO R&D Product Manager Chris Walker explains how to fish sinking leaders. Sinking leaders (or VersiLeaders in the RIO stable) are great additions to a floating line to turn it into an instant, and temporary sink tip. Chris explains the difference between sinking leaders and sinking tips, how to attach the right amount of tippet to a sinking leader, and runs through the RIO portfolio of sink rates and VersiLeader options.