2021 Gift Guide | Patagonia Guidewater Sling Pack

Tested & Reviewed by Derek Olthuis

This pack is a great addition to any angler looking to go minimalist or to throw it into your larger backpacking pack as you head into the backcountry. Its compact size is large enough to hold anything you really need for a day of fishing without the bulk of unneeded items. The zipper is strong and seals the bag with ease. The material is durable and tough meaning it should last a long time to come. Perhaps its only downfall is the lack of a water bottle pocket. As you wander from camp for the day it is really nice to have a spot for a water bottle. Overall this pack was the perfect size for many of my days this year and often it was easy to forget it was even on my back with the lightweight and comfortable design of the pack.

Find the Guidewater Sling online at patagonia.com