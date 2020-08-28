Fly Shop Spotlight: Emerald Water Anglers

August and September are fantastic months to be wielding a fly rod in the greater Seattle area. Migratory salmon are arriving for beach anglers, hoppers on the Yakima, summer steelhead for the two handers, and the creeks—those lovely little blue lines on mountainous maps—are low, clear and filled with wild trout. Welcome to summer!

If you’re ever in the Seattle area and need to wet a line, be sure to stop in and see the gang at EWA!