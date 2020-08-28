Fly Shop Spotlight: Emerald Water Anglers
As a nod to our excellent retail partners around the world, we want to highlight some of the fly shops that carry Fly Fusion Magazine. First up, Emerald Water Anglers in Seattle, Washington.
From Emerald Water Anglers:
August and September are fantastic months to be wielding a fly rod in the greater Seattle area. Migratory salmon are arriving for beach anglers, hoppers on the Yakima, summer steelhead for the two handers, and the creeks—those lovely little blue lines on mountainous maps—are low, clear and filled with wild trout. Welcome to summer!
If you’re ever in the Seattle area and need to wet a line, be sure to stop in and see the gang at EWA!